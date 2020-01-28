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Ivanka Trump Slams CNN Panel For Mocking Trump Supporters
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25 views • January 28, 2020
By Ashe Schow | DailyWire.com
A CNN panel hosted by Don Lemon on over the weekend mocked the millions of Americans who voted for President Donald Trump as “rubes” who can’t read or do basic math.
Source: https://www.dailywire.com/news/ivanka-trump-slams-cnn-panel-for-mocking-trump-supporters
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A CNN panel hosted by Don Lemon on over the weekend mocked the millions of Americans who voted for President Donald Trump as “rubes” who can’t read or do basic math.
Source: https://www.dailywire.com/news/ivanka-trump-slams-cnn-panel-for-mocking-trump-supporters
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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