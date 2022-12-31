No apparent covid in Africa

Please support the creator of this content, for more great content please visit





To donate to our poverty and health work in Uganda, buy Wefwafwa a coffee,





https://www.buymeacoffee.com/awmedica...





Currently we are spending 0% of this budget on administration, it all goes into the work directly.





Direct link to Wefwafwa’s channel, https://www.youtube.com/@WefwafwaAndrew





Next instalment video about this family, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mavm1...



