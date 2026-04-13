🔥 Storming of Konstantinovka: The 103rd regiment epically destroys concentrations of UAF infantry

▪️Fighters of the 103rd regiment of the 150th division continue their offensive on the Konstantinovsky direction, destroying UAF militants, their bases and UAV control points with drone strikes and artillery fire.

Adding, from Rybar:

Advances in the city📝

In the Kostyantynivka direction, fierce fighting continues in urban areas. The presence zone of small Russian units expands as they push deeper into the city, but establishing full control remains difficult.

➡️In drone conditions, operating in large groups proves difficult, increasing casualties, while clearing operations require more time.

➡️Despite counterattacks, the AFU gradually loses the ability to advance deeper, suffering personnel losses even in movements from Druzhkivka.

➡️Infantry groups move on foot and take losses from drones. Rapid advances are hardly possible, as the enemy still commands resources.

❗️The flanks add complications. Ukrainians control Ivanivske (Krasnoye) and conduct counterattacks around Chasiv Yar.

📌West of Kostyantynivka, small group engagements continue. Russian units advance near Ilynivka and Dolha Balka, but massive gains are difficult.