FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Isaiah 25:13-21, 20260725

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





Oh, my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Holy Father, and my I AM YAHUAH, The RELATIONAL YAHUAH in Exodus 3:14; Joshua 1:5; Jeremiah 23:24; 33:1; Psalm 139:1-24; John 11:17; 14:15; Hebrews 10:19; and 13:5!





Hallowed be Your Blessed Name for Your Perfect Love, Abundant Grace, and Infinite Mercies upon me!





Thank You for the redeeming blood sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my YAHUSHA HA’MASHIACH, The Anointed One, The Messiah, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ paid for me on Calvary’s Cross.





My Heavenly Father, the I AM YAHUAH, The RELATIONAL YAHUAH, please encourage us with Prophet Isaiah’s prophesies to worship and praise you daily through Your Begotten SON:





13 O YAHUAH ELOHAYNU, other adoniym (lords) beside You have had dominion over us: but by You only will we make mention of Your name.





14 They are dead, they shall not live; they are Repha’iym (deceased), they shall not rise: therefore, have You visited and destroyed them, and made all their memory to perish.





15 You have increased the nation, O YAHUAH, You have increased the nation: You are glorified: You had removed it far unto all the ends of the earth.





16 YAHUAH, in trouble have they visited You, they poured out a prayer when Your chastening was upon them.





17 Like as a woman with child, that draws near the time of her delivery, is in pain, and cries out in her pangs; so have we been in Your sight, O YAHUAH.





18 We have been with child, we have been in pain, we have as it were brought forth wind; we have not wrought any deliverance in the earth; neither have the inhabitants of the world fallen.





19 Your dead men shall live, together with my dead body shall they arise. Awake and sing, you that dwell in dust: for your dew is as the dew of herbs, and the earth shall cast out the Repha’iym (dead).





20 Come, my people, enter into your chambers, and shut your doors about you: hide yourself as it were for a little moment, until the indignation be passed over.





21 For, behold, YAHUAH comes out of His place to punish the inhabitants of the earth for their iniquity: the earth also shall disclose her blood, and shall no longer cover her slain. Amen!





Thank You, my I AM YAHUAH, The RELATIONAL YAHUAH for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my YAHUSHA, The LORD Jesus, my Savior, and HA’MASHIACH, The Anointed One, The Messiah Jesus Christ! Amen! (Isaiah 25:13-21 personalized CEPHER).