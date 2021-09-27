The Dr.Vernon Coleman Case Files – Beware of Child Deaths on the way!

If you have a child, know someone who has a child or care about children the next few minutes are probably the most important of your life.In the UK, the Government is rolling out covid-19 jabs to children, despite the fact that evidence suggests that the jab is more likely to do serious harm to a child than covid-19 itself. Not much research has been done but it is known, for example, that the covid jab is up to six times as deadly to boys as covid-19.That’s an appalling risk-benefit fail.I’ve been studying drug side effects for over half a century and until 18 months ago I was reckoned to be one of the world’s leading experts on drug companies and adverse events. I used to be invited to speak to doctors and nurses and other health professionals. Since March 2020, of course, the Government agents who control pages on Wikipedia and Google officially downgraded me to a discredited conspiracy theorist.However, as I have said before, I am confident that more children are likely to be killed or seriously injured by the jab than would be killed or seriously injured by the disease. Even the official Government experts now, rather belatedly, agree with my long-held view that covid-19 will get weaker and weaker – something I said over a year ago.In my honest view, any doctor, teacher or health worker promoting the covid jab to children should be arrested for attempted murder. I believe that any doctor, teacher or health worker not thoroughly explaining that the jab is experimental and then providing a full list of the potential hazards is in breach of the Nuremburg protocol and will go to prison. Actually, I doubt if more than one in ten thousand doctors, teachers or health workers promoting the covid jab understand that they’re pushing an experimental jab. Those who want to know the side effects should watch my video dated 8th December 2020 entitled Covid-19 Vaccine – Possible Side Effects.