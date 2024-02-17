⚡️The Azov command also confirms that Avdiivka is being surrendered

Russian soldiers from the 114th Rifle Brigade of the 1st Army Corps have raised the flag over one of the buildings in the Avdeevka Coking Plant. Other units are moving in and sweeping the complex to demine it, locate intelligence and eliminate any remaining pockets of resistance.

Thus, the enemy officially recognized the defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the battle for Avdiivka.

At 1 p.m., battles were reported on the southern outskirts of the Avdeevsky coke plant, near a block of high-rise buildings, northwest of the “Tsar’s Hunt,” as well as the clearing of the forest east of the coke plant. There are also battles at Lastochkino

Commander of the Central Military District, Colonel General Mordvichev. Commanded the assault on Mariupol. Now his troops took Avdeevka.

Ukrainian Armed Forces members who retreated to “advantageous positions” in the area of the Avdeevka railway station + installation of a Russian flag on the station building.

⚡️Wow. And quickly here . Russian flag at Avdeevsky Coke Plant!

⚡️The city administration of Avdeevka was also liberated by our troops

The railway station in Avdeevka was taken by the 35th brigade.

1. The battle for Avdeevka was actually the first major battle of the Russian Armed Forces won in 2024 and the first major city liberated (with an eye to the need for cleanup + liberation of the coke plant) in 2024.

2. The enemy’s most heavily fortified and prepared for long-term defense operational-strategic fortified area in the Donbass fell.

3. The enemy is actually being pushed back from the immediate outskirts of Donetsk, where the front actually passed near the city limits. This will not stop the shelling, but will somewhat reduce its intensity.

4. Zelensky and Syrsky reaped the main laurels for the defeat in Avdeevka. Zaluzhny escaped in time, although all the operational reasons for the defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Avdiivka were formed precisely under Zaluzhny. The Americans skillfully brought their creatures out of harm's way.

5. The decisive moment in the battle for Avdeevka was the breakthrough of our infantry south of the coke plant and the cutting of the city into 2 parts, which predetermined the rapid collapse of the enemy’s defense. The massive use of heavy aerial bombs, which destroyed enemy defense units along the path of our troops’ advance, also played a major role.

Maria Zakharova on Zelensky's statement about Avdeevka

"Zelensky: “The decision to withdraw troops from Avdeevka was made to save people’s lives”

No, that's not why. But because ZePresident and his gang know how to “fight” only for big money, which goes straight into their pockets, and only against civilians. Everything else doesn't matter to them"





