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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report 29 October 2020
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16 views • October 30, 2020
Need to Know (29 October 2020) with David Scorpio & Carl Herman. Tucker Carlson blows lid off the Biden cover-up! Tucker claims Bobulinski package intercepted and stolen. Biden brags about assembling the most extensive voter fraud organization in history. GTV releases more of Hunter Biden’s greatest hits: crack and sex. Chinese leakers say Bidens are CIA assets. Trump 1st term leads to lowest black imprisonment rate in 31 years. Philly Biden supporters Burn, Loot and more Loot. BLM says no peace until Blacks get everything for free, and whites hate their whiteness (hoooooboy). China & Russian led EEU bloc replace trade in dollar & euro with domestic currencies (can you say World War 3?) Australian special forces torture and execute prisoners on Afghanistan in service to Zionism.
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