Number One On Twitter! Alex Jones Exposes Illegal Park Closures

Pretty soon you will need a pass to pass gas. (No more than 1 cu/ft methane per day.) The virus dangers are overblown. It is all about surrendering your freedom, bit by bit. It's about using illegal regulation as law. If you think all this over reaching state control is OK, you need to get some guts and rebel. We need a pandemic of courage. Fear of the state is the virus. There is a place where the concentration of people is too high, GOVERNMENT. The squeaky shoes would be funny if the matter were not so serious. It's like dad's come home to find his kids skipping school.