Truth and Righteousness (video link in description)

Living in Shared Accommodation Be Like... https://rumble.com/v78ei1u-truth-and-righteousness.html

It's nearly 10 months of first time living in shared accommodation with strangers.

I have experienced all sorts of living situations with different people seeing the truth of the word in all its glory. As Acts14: 22 KJV points out, the path for heaven involves much tribulation and few will experience or understand it because the chosen few must choose the hard path to be faithful to Jesus. Take us a cross daily.





Celebrated my 51st birthday last sunday 5th April; the thumbnail is me getting ready to head out for my birthday yearly treat.