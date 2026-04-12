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Truth and Righteousness (video link in description)
Yahsdaughter137777
Yahsdaughter137777
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28 views • Yesterday

Living in Shared Accommodation Be Like...  https://rumble.com/v78ei1u-truth-and-righteousness.html

It's nearly 10 months of first time living in shared accommodation with strangers.

I have experienced all sorts of living situations with different people seeing the truth of the word in all its glory.  As Acts14: 22 KJV points out, the path for heaven involves much tribulation and few will experience or understand it because the chosen few must choose the hard path to be faithful to Jesus.  Take us a cross daily.


Celebrated my 51st birthday last sunday 5th April; the thumbnail is me getting ready to head out for my birthday yearly treat.

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tribulationpandemicmarkofthebeast
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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