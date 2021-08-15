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DR. MIKE YEADON, FORMER PFIZER VP TELLS IT LIKE IT IS - THEY ARE LYING TO YOU!!
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600 views • August 15, 2021
DR. MIKE YEADON, FORMER PFIZER VP LATEST MESSAGE - THEY ARE LYING TO YOU ALL THE TIME.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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