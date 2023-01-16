BIDEN, ABOUT TIME.

THERE IS NO BIDEN AND THERE HAS NOT BEEN ONE SINCE 1972 I have been saying for three years, there is no Biden. I am the first person in the world, to my knowledge, to put out 70 videos on Bitchute and Rumble about an imposter since 1972 (under “Knighty”) I am the first person in the world (to my knowledge) to put out two books on the Biden imposter since 1972. My books can be found here.. Research: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/17OAcQqcXnQaBr9mPdr4Qa7Q7DZScqp-0?usp=sharing

