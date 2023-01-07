Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
COVID Vaccines linked to plummeting fertility-rate, German study finds
43 views
channel image
gocephas
Published 20 hours ago |
Donate

Infowar's Alex Jones discusses what German and Swedish research has found that the vaccine cause fertility problems and it's been known for two years since the injections started. The vaccines cause blood clots as well as well as other problems like abortions and more.  In another study of 10,000 pregnancies, 82% had miscarriages. Mirrored 

Keywords
miscarriagesvacinesfertility-rate

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket