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Syracuse Mosque Holding Daily Prayers Amid COVID-19 Lockdown As Christians Are Threatened and Fined
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42 views • April 20, 2020
By Cristina Laila
Published April 19, 2020
A Syracuse mosque is still open for daily prayers amid the Coronavirus shutdown as Christians are threatened and fined for attending drive-in services.
Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/no-police-raids-syracuse-mosque-continues-holding-daily-prayers-amid-covid-19-lockdown-christians-threatened-fined-attending-drive-services/
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Published April 19, 2020
A Syracuse mosque is still open for daily prayers amid the Coronavirus shutdown as Christians are threatened and fined for attending drive-in services.
Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/no-police-raids-syracuse-mosque-continues-holding-daily-prayers-amid-covid-19-lockdown-christians-threatened-fined-attending-drive-services/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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