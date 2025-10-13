RFK Jr. and aluminum expert Dr. Christopher Exley have both warned what happens when we inject aluminum into the body. Aluminum doesn’t just boost immunity, it provokes it.





Exley’s research shows aluminum binds to proteins and can rewire the immune system to see those proteins as threats. Combine that with vaccine ingredients or proteins in the environment, and you could create lifelong allergies.





For kids who have never been vaccinated but have a peanut allergy, look deeper. Many baby lotions and creams once contained peanut oil and aluminum compounds, absorbed easily through broken skin in babies with eczema. The same immune mechanism still applies.