Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – Nov 25, 2023

Michael Salla





Nov 25, 2023





Guardians in the Cosmos – Intergalactic Custodians of Human Evolution

Elon Musk on Starship making life interplanetary

David Grusch participates in SOL foundation symposium

Col Karl Nell’s Sol Foundation presentation and Roadmap for Disclosure

60th anniversary of JFK Assassination - Webinar Release

Investigative series of the Hollaman AFB landing of 3 Tall Gray Aliens

David Grusch on Joe Rogan and importance of UAP Disclosure Act and

Lockheed Martin has UFO material that it wants to share but is blocked

Chris Mellon article on UAPs and his role in shifting public perceptions

Pushback against UAP Disclosure Act for 2023

Exopolitics State of the Planet Webinar later today





Twitter feed: https://twitter.com/michaelsalla





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6_G5m2lMvA