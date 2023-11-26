Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – Nov 25, 2023

Michael Salla
Nov 25, 2023
Guardians in the Cosmos – Intergalactic Custodians of Human Evolution
Elon Musk on Starship making life interplanetary
David Grusch participates in SOL foundation symposium
Col Karl Nell’s Sol Foundation presentation and Roadmap for Disclosure
60th anniversary of JFK Assassination - Webinar Release
Investigative series of the Hollaman AFB landing of 3 Tall Gray Aliens
David Grusch on Joe Rogan and importance of UAP Disclosure Act and
Lockheed Martin has UFO material that it wants to share but is blocked
Chris Mellon article on UAPs and his role in shifting public perceptions
Pushback against UAP Disclosure Act for 2023
Exopolitics State of the Planet Webinar later today
Twitter feed: https://twitter.com/michaelsalla
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6_G5m2lMvA
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.