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I Don't Know How True This Video Is But We Will Find Out In A Few Months
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4809 views • December 18, 2021
We should all by now, get to know the signs, when they start pushing an idea, that idea is already planned and is bound to happen, but they have to tell us in advance for several reasons, I am not going into right now.
Watch and see what you think.
That doesn't mean everything mentioned in this video is bound to happen, but we better prepare.
Viruses and asteroids are fictional, so are nuclear missiles. They are used to scare people into submission.
Watch and see what you think.
That doesn't mean everything mentioned in this video is bound to happen, but we better prepare.
Viruses and asteroids are fictional, so are nuclear missiles. They are used to scare people into submission.
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