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Patient Testimonial Ozone, Herniated Disc, Dr. Bino Rucker, M.D.
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34 views • March 13, 2020
Bino Rucker, M.D. and Rucker Integrative Medicine are proud to present another patient testimonial in regards to ozone therapy injections. Meet our patient Derek Fournier (www.whatthebuc.net). Derek has been dealing with a herniated disc in his cervical spine which has caused him intense pain. Derek had received an epidural and had been taking 4 to 5 pain meds daily, but still found no relief. Derek heard about Dr. Rucker thru some of our patients and decided to give Ozone a try. Since being treated Derek has seen improvement in his back, shoulder, and neck. Moreover, Derek has cut his pain meds down to one daily.
If you are suffering from chronic pain and want to consider alternative therapies such as ozone or stem cell therapy, call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email us [email protected]. You can also go to our website at www.ruckerozonedoc.com
If you are suffering from chronic pain and want to consider alternative therapies such as ozone or stem cell therapy, call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email us [email protected]. You can also go to our website at www.ruckerozonedoc.com
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