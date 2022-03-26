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3.26.22: Lawsuits, TREASON, banking systems, gender, mandates are KEYWORDS breaking the [DS] PRAY!
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27 views • March 27, 2022
[MIRROR] Relay by: https://truthparadigm.tv
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Banners for Freedom -
https://www.banners4freedom.com/
Arizona sent passed HB2492
https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/19711
SCOTUS nominee doesn’t know what a woman is
https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/19686
Russian Soldiers in Ukraine as you've NEVER seen them before!!!!
https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/19776
🔥Trump details his ‘VERY STRONG’ case to SUE Hillary Clinton [Full Interview]
https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/19849
Muscle man looks like death
https://t.me/CanAnon20_CanadianPatriot/13515
Cold vs awesome response by troops to Biden vs. Trump
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/81948
Biden not president
https://tinyurl.com/2p8kw8pf
Dr. Andreas Noack attacked
https://t.me/agentsoftruth/15231
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*DONATIONS SITE:
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*Mail your gift to:
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*AWK Shirts and gifts:
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Audio Bible
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--------------------------------------------------------------
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here-->
http://ketowithawk.com/
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
———————————————————
🔋 Have Backup Energy Anywhere: 🔋
http://www.backupsolarbank.com
Get 15% OFF Using Promo Code AWK15
Our AWK Website:
https://www.andweknow.com/
Uncensored VIDS:
https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast:
https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Epic Battle
Song by Roman P
https://artlist.io/song/9315/epic-battle?search=epic-battle
Banners for Freedom -
https://www.banners4freedom.com/
Arizona sent passed HB2492
https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/19711
SCOTUS nominee doesn’t know what a woman is
https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/19686
Russian Soldiers in Ukraine as you've NEVER seen them before!!!!
https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/19776
🔥Trump details his ‘VERY STRONG’ case to SUE Hillary Clinton [Full Interview]
https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/19849
Muscle man looks like death
https://t.me/CanAnon20_CanadianPatriot/13515
Cold vs awesome response by troops to Biden vs. Trump
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/81948
Biden not president
https://tinyurl.com/2p8kw8pf
Dr. Andreas Noack attacked
https://t.me/agentsoftruth/15231
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts:
https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
Subscribestar:
https://www.subscribestar.com/and-we-know
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/andweknow
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
Telegram:
https://t.me/andweknowLT
Clouthub:
https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313..
.
Gab:
https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr:
https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute:
https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV:
https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
How to make HCQ:
https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
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