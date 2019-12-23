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Amazon Selling Dumpster Diver Food
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31 views • December 23, 2019
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Items you purchase on Amazon.com that you think are new might actually have been packaged by dumpster divers who scour trash bins to find food items they can repackage and sell on Amazon, a shocking Wall Street Journal investigation has found.The bombshell investigation reveals that Amazon.com is literally selling dumpster trash as “new” food and dietary supplements. What’s clear from all this is that Amazon can’t be trusted to sell safe, clean or even NEW products. When you shop on Amazon.com, you might very well be purchasing dumpster trash. David Zublick and Ronnie McMullen unseal the horrible truth in this special report!
Items you purchase on Amazon.com that you think are new might actually have been packaged by dumpster divers who scour trash bins to find food items they can repackage and sell on Amazon, a shocking Wall Street Journal investigation has found.The bombshell investigation reveals that Amazon.com is literally selling dumpster trash as “new” food and dietary supplements. What’s clear from all this is that Amazon can’t be trusted to sell safe, clean or even NEW products. When you shop on Amazon.com, you might very well be purchasing dumpster trash. David Zublick and Ronnie McMullen unseal the horrible truth in this special report!
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