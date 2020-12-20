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EXCLUSIVE-Robert F. Kennedy Jr: Pfizer & Moderna COVID Vaccine Could Prove To Be Deadly
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300 views • December 20, 2020
TRUE PUNDIT
Dec 19, 2020
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed to Thomas Paine that he personally warned Dr. Anthony Fauci and the FDA commissioner about potentially deadly problems with the COVID vaccine but those warnings fell on deaf government ears. In fact, shockingly — they were ignored. Listen above.
https://truepundit.com/exclusive-robert-f-kennedy-pfizer-moderna-covid-vaccine-nanoparticals-coated-with-toxic-chemical-that-could-prove-deadly/
Dec 19, 2020
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed to Thomas Paine that he personally warned Dr. Anthony Fauci and the FDA commissioner about potentially deadly problems with the COVID vaccine but those warnings fell on deaf government ears. In fact, shockingly — they were ignored. Listen above.
https://truepundit.com/exclusive-robert-f-kennedy-pfizer-moderna-covid-vaccine-nanoparticals-coated-with-toxic-chemical-that-could-prove-deadly/
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