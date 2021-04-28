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SIDNEY POWELL: REPUBLICAN STAFFER HARRISON DEAL (KEMP'S DAUGHTER'S BF) WAS ASSANATED - VOTER FRAUD
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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571 views • April 28, 2021
I KNEW NOTHING about FREEMASONRY until Gwinnett County Sheriff "Butch" Conway, Judge Hamill, DA "Danny" Porter and THEIR Consigliere Alvin "AB" Brooks TAUGHT me ALL about it. MASONIC = SATANIC = PURE EVIL!

Who are Freemasons?
Politicians
FBI
JUDGES
LAWYERS
GANG MEMBERS
BANKERS
Gwinnett County Sheriff "Butch" Conway
Gwinnett County District Attorney "Danny" Porter
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp
Gwinnett County Judge Hamill

R acketeering
I nfluenced and
C orrupt
O rganizations Act

LARGEST FRAUD/RICO in American History!
https://progressive.org/magazine/home-wrecker-abusive-mortgage-servicer-transforms-neighborhoods/

Worse than Gitmo!
https://theappeal.org/worse-than-guantanamo/

Mrs. Judge Sheriff "Butch" Conway:
https://www.facebook.com/Exposing-Judge-Carla-Brown-710454135666761/

Eudite Erucations, "Sheriff Butch is a Sonofabitch":
https://erudite-eructations.blogspot.com/2010/07/sheriff-butch-is-sonofabitch.html

BLACKSTONE/BAYVIEW/LAKEVIEW/M&T BANK - PARADISE PAPERS-
https://offshoreleaks.icij.org/search?utf8=✓&q=blackstone+bayview+lakeview+&c=&j=&e=&commit=Search

"Did M & T Bank actually have any interest at all in Howard Graber’s house? Did they or their agent or assignee or successor-in-interest actually hold Graber’s promissory note and/or have the right to enforce that promissory note? That’s a perfectly legitimate question, and one that should damn well be answered before Graber is thrown under the jail for 170 years."
https://libertyroadmedia.com/2014/01/24/shutting-the-door-on-due-process-howard-graber-and-reasonable-doubt/

SWAT standoff: Eviction results in 4-hour incident
with Homeowner and WIFE ASSAULTED:
https://www.gwinnettdailypost.com/archive/swat-standoff-eviction-results-in--hour-incident/article_9323c92c-bb93-52b8-840b-52c7bf1c7373.html

"Scotch" Freemasonry History and RITUALS!
https://archive.org/details/scotchritemasonr01blan/page/n4
"ILLUMINATE NAKED CHILDREN in 2nd PORTAL"
SODOMY BY AUTHORITIES!!!
https://archive.org/details/The_Hidden_Life_In_Freemasonry_-_C._W._Leadbeater


"Butch" caught with his hand in the cookie JAR - AGAIN!
https://www.ajc.com/news/local-govt--politics/feds-want-reimbursement-for-gwinnett-sheriff-70k-muscle-car/zkOidGb5oRfCHGO5RlZGsL/


EPSTEIN - Off-Shore Finances:
https://www.icij.org/investigations/paradise-papers/jeffrey-epsteins-offshore-fortune-traced-to-paradise-papers/
THE Hidden Life of Freemasonry: "ILLUMINATE CHILDREN in 2nd PORTAL" in SATANIC LODGES WORLD WIDE!!!
https://ugetube.com/watch/hidden-life-of-freemasonry-quot-illuminate-children-in-2nd-portal-quot-in-satanic-lodges-world-wide_5IZQo25M45RLB9c.html


Freemasons Promote Pedophilia & Satanic Ritual Abuse and Many of them hold positions in Police,Fire Departments,Politics and “Security” Agencies:
https://masonicmayhemexposed.wordpress.com/2019/03/20/freemasons-promote-pedophilia-in-their-own-handbook/


"Scotch" Freemasonry History and RITUALS!
https://archive.org/details/scotchritemasonr01blan/page/n4


LARGEST FRAUD/RICO in American History!
https://progressive.org/magazine/home-wrecker-abusive-mortgage-servicer-transforms-neighborhoods/
Worse than Gitmo:
https://theappeal.org/worse-than-guantanamo/


EPSTEIN - Off-Shore Finances:
https://www.icij.org/investigations/paradise-papers/jeffrey-epsteins-offshore-fortune-traced-to-paradise-papers


Exposing Corruption on:
https://ugetube.com/@Exposing%20Corruption
Keywords
trump2020
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