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[Jan 17, 2020] Declaring the End from the Beginning - Part 16 of 20: Following Abraham Back to the Garden of Eden (223K views on YouTube)
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88 views • November 18, 2020
How should we view the book of Genesis? It is the foundation of the Holy Bible. Is it literal or figurative poetry? This is Part 16 of a 20 Part presentation I gave at the Declaring the End from the Beginning Isaiah 46:10 Conference in February of 2019. In this segment I discuss why I believe the land we now call "Israel" was likely the original location of the Garden of Eden. I also briefly discuss why I think the actual Babylon of the Bible (in the Middle East) is the same one which will receive the judgment of YHWH in the End Times and why I don't believe it's right to assign Babylon to places like New York City for instance.
For those interested in some of the research and DVDs I referenced in this presentation, go here: https://seetheseries.com/seed-store
The full versions of the videos about NEOM I used in this presentation:
NEOM, The Futuristic Mega City Saudi Arabia Is Planning: https://youtu.be/N53DzL3_BHA
NEOM, Saudi Arabia's $500 Billion Mega City: https://youtu.be/V0wYGJhNAh8
For those interested in watching this whole series in order, please check out the playlist I created for this series:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=77372896-7e9b-409f-b08b-8e064a7b228e&;index=1
It is my desire to continue to put out free content for you (including lectures like this from conferences I've done). But YouTube demonetizes many of my videos and appears to have been shadow-banning a lot of my content, resulting in a massive cut in our monthly revenue. I don't have a Patreon account (primarily because they are censoring just as much as YouTube and other larger platforms), so if you'd like to support what I do so that I can continue doing it, please go here:
https://seetheseries.com/donations/support-rob-skiba
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
For those interested in some of the research and DVDs I referenced in this presentation, go here: https://seetheseries.com/seed-store
The full versions of the videos about NEOM I used in this presentation:
NEOM, The Futuristic Mega City Saudi Arabia Is Planning: https://youtu.be/N53DzL3_BHA
NEOM, Saudi Arabia's $500 Billion Mega City: https://youtu.be/V0wYGJhNAh8
For those interested in watching this whole series in order, please check out the playlist I created for this series:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=77372896-7e9b-409f-b08b-8e064a7b228e&;index=1
It is my desire to continue to put out free content for you (including lectures like this from conferences I've done). But YouTube demonetizes many of my videos and appears to have been shadow-banning a lot of my content, resulting in a massive cut in our monthly revenue. I don't have a Patreon account (primarily because they are censoring just as much as YouTube and other larger platforms), so if you'd like to support what I do so that I can continue doing it, please go here:
https://seetheseries.com/donations/support-rob-skiba
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
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