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ZOE’S STORY: Hope of the World, Terror of the New World Order -
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21 views • May 26, 2022
May 22, 2022 - In this edition of The Remnant Underground, Michael looks past some recent apocalyptic developments in the news and tells the story of a little girl named Zoe whose short life shines the penetrating light of God into the darkness of the New World Order. Even as the WEF returns to Davos this week for their annual meeting on how to rule the world without God, Michael explains how the nightmare will end and how all the evil in the world is powerless against the Faith of a child. Mirror
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