EPOCH TV | Why Memorial Day Matters, Even When Patriotism Is Being Tarnished
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

Why Memorial Day Matters, Even When Patriotism Is Being Tarnished


Watch the full episode 👉 https://ept.ms/MemorialDayCR_YT

Patriotism is being made into a bad word in the United States.


On the left, being a “patriot” is framed in line with a type of political extremism. And on the right, patriotism is losing its charm, as people feel the values of the nation are drifting away from those of its founding.


But patriotism is an important value. It represents the stories of a people and a nation, and works as a glue that unites people under a common story. In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss patriotism and America’s future.

Keywords
memorial daypatriotismepoch tvjosh philippcross roads

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
