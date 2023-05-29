EPOCH TV | Why Memorial Day Matters, Even When Patriotism Is Being Tarnished

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

Why Memorial Day Matters, Even When Patriotism Is Being Tarnished





Watch the full episode 👉 https://ept.ms/MemorialDayCR_YT

Patriotism is being made into a bad word in the United States.





On the left, being a “patriot” is framed in line with a type of political extremism. And on the right, patriotism is losing its charm, as people feel the values of the nation are drifting away from those of its founding.





But patriotism is an important value. It represents the stories of a people and a nation, and works as a glue that unites people under a common story. In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss patriotism and America’s future.