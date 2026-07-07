Local Power vs. Washington's Control, an interview with Chris Rossini

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What happens when too much power is concentrated in Washington? This discussion makes the case for restoring local decision-making, limiting centralized authority, and empowering communities to solve problems closer to the people they directly serve.
#LocalGovernment #Freedom #Constitution #Liberty #Decentralization #StatesRights #Politics #RonPaul
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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