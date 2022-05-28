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Devolution Part 22 - Irregular Warfare (IW), Patel Patriot, 26 May 2022
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47 views • May 28, 2022
𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 22 - 𝐈𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐞 (𝐈𝐖), 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭, 26 𝐌𝐚𝐲 2022
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-22?s=r
In the preliminaries Patrick promotes Threadfest 2 - Southlake (between Fort Worth & Dallas) The website currently says the location is still to be determined. Nevertheless, Patrick shows another part of the website which shows the location as:
"Venue: Hilton Dallas/Southlake Town Square
1400 Plaza Place
Southlake, Texas, 76092, USA
Tickets are $550 per person, includes breakfasts and lunches.
𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐅𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐚𝐤𝐞, 11 - 14 November, Southlake Texas
https://www.threadfest.show/
Patrick states that this devolution article is now his favorite among the Devolution articles, as opposed to Devolution, Part 13 which used to be his favorite.
In this article, "Devolution Part 22, Irregular Warfare", Patel gives a brief comparison of traditional warfare versus irregular warfare. Subsequently Patel breaks down the types of irregular warfare and explains the parts of the military that deal with irregular warfare.
Patel continues by explaining how irregular warfare incorporates into Devolution. Most interestingly, Patel points out that Chris Miller is a supreme expert in irregular warfare, thus a key appointment by Trump for the sake of devolution.
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-22?s=r
In the preliminaries Patrick promotes Threadfest 2 - Southlake (between Fort Worth & Dallas) The website currently says the location is still to be determined. Nevertheless, Patrick shows another part of the website which shows the location as:
"Venue: Hilton Dallas/Southlake Town Square
1400 Plaza Place
Southlake, Texas, 76092, USA
Tickets are $550 per person, includes breakfasts and lunches.
𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐅𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐚𝐤𝐞, 11 - 14 November, Southlake Texas
https://www.threadfest.show/
Patrick states that this devolution article is now his favorite among the Devolution articles, as opposed to Devolution, Part 13 which used to be his favorite.
In this article, "Devolution Part 22, Irregular Warfare", Patel gives a brief comparison of traditional warfare versus irregular warfare. Subsequently Patel breaks down the types of irregular warfare and explains the parts of the military that deal with irregular warfare.
Patel continues by explaining how irregular warfare incorporates into Devolution. Most interestingly, Patel points out that Chris Miller is a supreme expert in irregular warfare, thus a key appointment by Trump for the sake of devolution.
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