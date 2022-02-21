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Canada Ottawa Police State Press Conference Sunday Feb20th
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60 views • February 21, 2022
Canada Ottawa Police State Press Conference Sunday Feb20th
Global News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRWygfG3D9g
Trucker protests: Police attempting to "keep tabs on" protesters so they don't gather and return
Global News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRWygfG3D9g
Trucker protests: Police attempting to "keep tabs on" protesters so they don't gather and return
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