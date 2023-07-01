Create New Account
InfoWars - Roseanne Barr Sets the Record Straight with Alex Jones on the Holocaust and More - 6-30-2023
Published Saturday

Roseanne Barr of https://roseannebarr.com/ sets the record straight after a new wave of mainstream media attacks calling her a holocaust denier for her clearly satirical comments exposing COVID lies and government authoritarianism.

Learn more here:

https://www.infowars.com/posts/roseanne-barr-our-government-was-overthrown-with-the-assassination-of-jfk/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-war-for-the-soul-with-roseanne-barr-exclusive-interview/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/special-saturday-broadcast-alex-jones-hosts-roseanne-barr-live-in-studio-to-discuss-the-great-awakening/

