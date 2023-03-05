Simple recipes always taste the best!

I was not going to make a video today because it was going to be a simple meal. But I have found out that the simple meals are always the best tasting ones. I am using a new phone to make this video and I thought I recorded everything but the sautéing of the onions and garlic did not load. I used 1/2 tsp of salt and pepper, 1 tsp of paprika and Italian seasoning in each vegetable dish and 1 tsp of lemon juice and 2 tsp of apple cider vinegar in the black-eyed peas.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.