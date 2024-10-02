BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SDA Prophetic Word: Biden Will Be Arrested. Kamala Could Pass Sunday Law In 2024. Martial Law Soon
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
7 months ago

Col. Richard Kemp: Biden should be 'court-martialed' for what he's doing with Iran. Former Commander of British Forces in Afghanistan Col. Richard Kemp says President Biden is 'funding' Iran and in many ways 'helping' them on 'Life, Liberty & Levin.'


Eric Adams requests hearing on alleged secrecy violations in bribery case. New York City mayor argues that New York Times’ leaks over past year amount to prejudicing the public against him. Lawyers for Eric Adams, the indicted New York City mayor, asked a federal court Monday to hold an evidentiary hearing about what they claim are secrecy violations by government prosecutors.


Former aide to New York governors charged with acting as an agent of the Chinese government. A former aide to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was charged with acting as an agent for the Chinese government, US Attorney Breon Peace announced Tuesday. Linda Sun, a former deputy chief of staff to Hochul and Cuomo aide, was charged with violating and conspiring to violate the Foreign Agents Registrations Act, visa fraud, alien smuggling and money laundering conspiracy, according to an unsealed copy of the indictment.


Prophetic Dream: Joe Biden Arrested. President Trump Returns. Bible Prophecy & The Latter Rain: https://youtu.be/e2Tz9dBQauc?si=1Voa4eJ6luZRIanN


Vice President Kamala Harris Means America is Ripe For Judgment. National Apostasy & National Ruin: https://youtu.be/Ofg45I4yFu4?si=EQxXe2GlF_BjKMh9


N.Y. Official Charged With Taking Money, Travel and Poultry to Aid China. Linda Sun, who worked for both Gov. Kathy Hochul and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, was accused of using her position to benefit the Chinese government.


#JoeBiden

#KamalaHarris

#DonaldTrump

#China

#DavidHouse



sda, chinese communist party, end time prophecies, prophetic word, sda church, visions and dreams, third angels message, david house, judgment on america, eric adams indictment, political bribery allegations, martial law prophecy, seven day adventist prophecy, kamala harris presidency prophecy, survival goods for martial law, biblical prophecy 2024, climate sunday 2024, hunter biden foreign ties, new world order prophecy, sunday law enforcement, sda dream, biden arrested
