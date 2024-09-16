Constitution: The Wisest Part According to James Madison

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The wisest part of the Constitution - James Madison specifically singled out one clause where he said the most wisdom is found. And what a surprise - not only is his view completely ignored today, the clause itself has been twisted into exactly what he warned against.
Path to Liberty: September 16, 2024