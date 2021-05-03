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Life & Death "DECISION"
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70 views • May 03, 2021
This video is meant to be some straight talk about a very unpleasant subject..there isn"t much directness out there these days with truth being shut down across all social media!! Jesus is about to return...this world is spinning out of control faster everyday...Believe in Jesus as Savior..Repent of all sin & follow Jesus with all your heart and you will be saved!! If you would like prayer or have a question...Please Email us at... [email protected]
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