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Sen. Rand Paul Takes On Dr. Fauci
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120 views • March 22, 2021
Senator (and Doctor) Rand Paul takes on Dr. Fauci in a Senate hearing on further government lockdowns and mandates. Paul repeatedly asks, are there studies that prove post vaccine or post infection recovery rates are high? Paul cites a medical study showing the effectiveness of vaccination and post infection recovery resistance to reinfection. What was the results?
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Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
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