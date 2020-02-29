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Golden Rule Love
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5 views • February 29, 2020
Live out the sermon on the mount and learn how to practice the Golden Rule. Through the teachings of Jesus, we can literally save a life. Doing so, may not be as far fetched as imagined. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you is given a radical application in this video.
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