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Vaxxed in Australia! Government Actively Denying the Reality of Vaccine-injury
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225 views • March 20, 2021
Australian Vaccination-skeptics Network avn.org.au
Everyone in Australia needs to hear the voices of our vaccine injured during the Vaxxed tour! It shows very clearly how the government is actively denying and vilifying it's own vaccine injured citizens and it needs to stop!
Everyone in Australia needs to hear the voices of our vaccine injured during the Vaxxed tour! It shows very clearly how the government is actively denying and vilifying it's own vaccine injured citizens and it needs to stop!
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