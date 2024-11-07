Groundhog Day In American Politics! Donald Trump Cruises To A 2nd Presidential Term - Now It’s Time To PUSH Him For Reform!

Colonial Metals Group is the company Shannon trusts for all her metals purchases! Set up a SAFE & Secure IRA or 401k with a company who shares your values! Learn more HERE: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy





We have a LOT of work to do America.





First I would like to congratulate ALL of my family, friends and colleagues who voted for Trump and feel GREAT this morning. Though I remain skeptical regarding the willingness of the new president to meaningfully address the urgent issues of our time, I can honestly say that I HOPE you are proven right in your optimism!





I also know there are many of you who love liberty, share our conservative values and voted according to your conscience by declining to support Trump. You might feel disappointed today but I assure you, your resolution and activism will be CRITICAL over the next four years as we get to the tough business of PUSHING this administration to address our issues.





Today I will begin to lay out an agenda for liberty, a reckoning on COVID era atrocities and a restoration of our constitutional system of governance.





We will also discuss strategy and how to activate our movement for freedom from every level and for MAXIMUM impact. Let’s GO!!!!!!!





Watch HERE ——>





https://rumble.com/v5mev12-groundhog-day-in-american-politics-trump-wins-a-2nd-term-now-its-time-to-pu.html





SJ Show Notes





Sign the petition to urge Trump to address vaccine safety issues:

www.makeamericanhealthyagain.vote





