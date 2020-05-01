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Amazing Interview With Del BigTree: Has Gates, Fauci, The CDC, The WHO Moved So Far, So Quickly, That People Will Now Wake Up To Their Globalist Plans For Humanity?
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117 views • May 01, 2020
Del Bigtree, TheHighWire.com, joins. Vaccines & safety are now the EPICENTER of society. Del is a key expert having covered the issue for years. Have Gates, Fauci, CDC, WHO and others moved so far, so quickly that people will now wake up?

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healthinfowarscdcfluvaccinedavid knightimmunizationmedicinewhomedicaldel bigtreeviruseugenicsbill gatesfauciwuhancovid-19chinese flubirx
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy