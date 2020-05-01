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Amazing Interview With Del BigTree: Has Gates, Fauci, The CDC, The WHO Moved So Far, So Quickly, That People Will Now Wake Up To Their Globalist Plans For Humanity?
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117 views • May 01, 2020
Del Bigtree, TheHighWire.com, joins. Vaccines & safety are now the EPICENTER of society. Del is a key expert having covered the issue for years. Have Gates, Fauci, CDC, WHO and others moved so far, so quickly that people will now wake up?
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