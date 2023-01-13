Video #3 Creation A Christian View of Everything: THE IMPORTANCE AND VALIDITY OF READING GENESIS AS HISTORY

Richard Fangrad, CEO, Creation Ministries Canada, April 2022The same tricks and methods used to suppress the health risks of cigarette smoking for 50 years are still being used to control and shape “The Narrative” on climate, abortion health risks to the woman, and crazy as it sounds- the age of earth and the universe.

You ask, besides scientists who love arguing about these matters and getting research grants, "who cares"?

1-- Christians who want to trust their Bible. It directly traces the ancestry of Jesus, listing every name, from Adam and Eve to Jesus. This makes the universe and earth around 6000 years old according to scripture. If Christians lose trust in their Bible by extension they have to lose their trust in what Jesus says including how the Bible says we should live to make society a better place. I.e. No sex outside marriage and a Heterosexual relationship- one wife for life only as the Bible 's very clearly stated ideal. Studies are clear, It's the best way to raise to minimize physical and emotional pain, and the best for children, the family, the school, university, the village and the entire earth.

And 2--Climate alarmists. The Biblical young earth was shaped by a massive global flood which is supported by the measurable observable evidence. A young earth gives a completely different and more hopeful perspective on climate change

As described in the introduction to Video #1, there is a “playbook” of tricks and methods used by those who wish to deceive. That playbook has created “The Narrative: which has seeped into the church.

Of the more than 100 ways to determine the age of the universe, almost all point to a young earth. The recent discovery of still hot planets when they were expected to be cold, the earths decaying north magnetic poles, the amount of silt washed into the oceans etc all point to a young earth. Yes there is a way to explain stars billions of light years away. https://creation.com/age-of-the-earth

I personally find the most compelling however is Mitochondrial Eve. The genetics scientific community speak of a real literal woman who everyone on earth descended from. Some date her about 150,000 to 200,000 years ago. (A mere blink compared to the millions it was supposed to be) But within that group, some say the DNA degradation generation by generation is even more significant, placing her only about 6000 years ago- completely consistent with the Bible’s Adam and Eve. Mother of all humans lived 200,000 years ago: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2010/08/100817122405.htm, https://creation.com/media-center/youtube/mitochondrial-eve-a-good-fit-for-the-real-eve, best link for defending young earth mitochondrial eve- https://creation.com/mitochondrial-eve-and-biblical-eve-are-looking-good-criticism-of-young-age-is-premature

THE IMPORTANCE AND VALIDITY OF READING GENESIS AS HISTORY

Imagine picking up your brand new car from the dealer. As you are leaving the sales advisor calls out to you--

“that document in the glove box – the owner’s manual—it talks about oil changes and stuff like that- it may or may not be correct so you can treat those things as suggestions-save yourself some money”

I believe the number 1 cause of the confusion in the world today comes out of our collective loss of belief in the inerrancy of scripture. This blunts our initiative to be the salt and light to the world. We are no longer sure that our salt will actually preserve what is good.

We are no longer sure that scripture is a reliable light to our path.

And what’s the main cause of our loss in trust in scripture?

The acceptance of Evolution by the church.

The Bible has been understood for 2000 years to clearly state that Adam was created from the dust as an ancestor of Jesus.

But “The Narrative” which includes evolution began to

slip quietly into the church this way: We were told that the word “day” in the genesis account could be accurately read as “age”.

In fact it sounds so good- I bought it. ‘seemed like an easy way to reconcile trustworthy empirical science with trustworthy scripture .

I understand that almost all seminaries are teaching that today. That means our younger pastors believe that so the church will be drifting that way.

But -- not a single bible translation that I can find—not one! allows-- in a footnote-- that reading of the creation word “day”. Not one!

IN other words, what seminary professors teach as a viable option-even truth- no team of bible translators will actually put into writing.

I use the phrase “The Narrative” and state that anything that does not support the narrative- across a broad range of subjects- is highly unlikely to be published. You saw that explained in the preceding documentary about Censorship

The same tricks are used to promote evolution.