They are the Elohim. The falling ones. Jonathan Kleck was right. How the use host bodies of those not in Christ.

Genesis 1:27​ So 'ĕlôhı̂ym created man in his own image, in the image of 'ĕlôhı̂ym created he him; male and female created he them.



This is a good wake up call and shows THEM using a host body straight from the pit...



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