Negotiations on a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine have been difficult. Despite mediation attempts by the United States, the parties to the conflict continue to insist on their key demands. Meanwhile, fighting continues along the front lines.

There has been intense combat throughout the Sumy region. Russian army advance units are breaking through enemy defenses with the support of aircraft and artillery. On December 17, it was reported that Russian assault groups had reached the outskirts of Andreevka.

Volchansk, which was previously captured, is being used as a springboard to advance further into Ukraine. On December 16, frontline assault units entered the western outskirts of Volchanskiy Khutora and began fighting for control of the settlement.

Russian troops have also advanced west and south of Volchansk. Fighting in Vilche is coming to an end, with only scattered pockets of Ukrainian army resistance remaining in the village. Additionally, the area under Russian control in the forest west of Liman has expanded.

The battle for Kupyansk is in full swing. Several days earlier, pro-Ukrainian sources reported that Ukrainian troops had advanced to the heart of the city. However, on December 16, footage emerged online showing Russian troops moving freely through the city center. The city center remains under Russian control.

It is likely that the Ukrainian command will launch a major attack north of the city. This should cut off the Russian group’s supply routes, trapping them in an encirclement. However, this plan is so obvious that the Russian troops have already concentrated their reserves for a counterattack.

Russian units are reportedly advancing north of Seversk in the Dronovka and Platonovka areas. Following the loss of the city, the Ukrainian army is retreating westward. Over the next week, this section of the front will align with the Platonovka-Reznikovka line.

A turning point in the battles for Mirnograd is highly likely. The unified defense of the besieged Ukrainian forces has ceased to exist. In the coming days, this disorganization may lead to an increase in prisoners of war. The loss of unified control over the troops in the city only facilitates the Russian army’s occupation of the city.

The situation in Gulyaipole remains tense. There is fierce fighting for control of the city. The Ukrainian command’s main problem is the Russian units’ breakthrough much further north, in the Peschanoye area. They must spread their already limited reserves.

The operational situation on the fronts of the Ukrainian conflict remains difficult. Despite Ukrainian tactical successes in settlements adjacent to the city, the Russian army still controls Kupyansk.

