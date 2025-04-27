© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Despite what you've been told by Malthusian globalists like Bill Gates, the planet is not overpopulated.
"If all the people in the world, 9 billion inhabitants... were provided with a space of about 1,000 square metres to grow food for themselves, the entire human population would fit on an area equivalent to the size of Brazil."
Source @Real Wide Awake
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/