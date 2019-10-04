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President Trump Says Adam Schiff Committed Treason; Calls For His Arrest - War Room Full Show
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17 views • October 04, 2019
Owen Shroyer gives you next week's news today on the War Room with the next Democrat false narrative for Trump's Impeachment. Infowars debuts a video compilation of all the political street activism that helped get Trump in office as a motivation to get active as the 2020 campaign heats up. Jesse Lee Peterson, Leo Zagami and Fog City Midge are featured as guests. By the way, we’re currently running our biggest sale since Christmas! Get 50% off products with [double Patriot Points and free shipping](https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=xbwse&utm_campaign=BlackFridayComesEarly&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=BFCEundervideotext) during our Black Friday Comes Early Sale!
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