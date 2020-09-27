"Digital Dollars" Directly to Citizens by Fed, JP Morgan Scam, Silver Still a Buy w/ Andy Schectman

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Andy Schectman rejoins the program to discuss the recent fine slapped onto JP Morgan for manipulating the metals market and the recent messaging by the Fed indicating "Digital Dollars" may be directly given to citizens, bypassing banks. We also discuss the global reset and the value of silver versus gold. If you are interested in purchasing silver, contact [email protected] and tell him "Sarah sent you". He will guarantee you the best price in the United States. Thats a promise from him to me.
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MUSIC CREDITS: "The Battle of 1066" by Patrick Patrikios - licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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