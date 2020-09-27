BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Digital Dollars" Directly to Citizens by Fed, JP Morgan Scam, Silver Still a Buy w/ Andy Schectman
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
53 views • September 27, 2020
Sarah Westall

Andy Schectman rejoins the program to discuss the recent fine slapped onto JP Morgan for manipulating the metals market and the recent messaging by the Fed indicating "Digital Dollars" may be directly given to citizens, bypassing banks. We also discuss the global reset and the value of silver versus gold. If you are interested in purchasing silver, contact [email protected] and tell him "Sarah sent you". He will guarantee you the best price in the United States. Thats a promise from him to me.

Sign up for the Miles Franklin newsletter at MilesFranklin.com

Please support the CSPOA, the nations Sheriffs, and our constitutional rights by donating @ SheriffFund.com - the funds will be used to educate Sheriffs on how to defend our rights. Learn more at CSPOA.org or at SheriffFund.com

Support my channel and see exclusive interviews, free eBooks, discounts and much more @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall

Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com

MUSIC CREDITS: "The Battle of 1066" by Patrick Patrikios - licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Keywords
silverscambanksmarketsarah westalljp morgandigital dollarsandy schectman
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos (Even If You&#8217;re Not Fully Prepared)

Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos (Even If You’re Not Fully Prepared)

Mike Adams
Florida Mayor Arrested on Felony Charges Over Alleged $50,000 COVID-19 Relief Fund Misuse

Florida Mayor Arrested on Felony Charges Over Alleged $50,000 COVID-19 Relief Fund Misuse

Morgan S. Verity
Oil Surges 4% After Deadly Attacks in Saudi Arabia

Oil Surges 4% After Deadly Attacks in Saudi Arabia

Garrison Vance
War Department Bans Troops from Gambling on Conflicts in New Memo

War Department Bans Troops from Gambling on Conflicts in New Memo

Garrison Vance
French Unrest, Italian Trucker Blockades Disrupt Supply Chains as Europe Faces Debt Pressures

French Unrest, Italian Trucker Blockades Disrupt Supply Chains as Europe Faces Debt Pressures

Sterling Ashworth
Could your AI assistant spark the next bank run? Wall Street is worried

Could your AI assistant spark the next bank run? Wall Street is worried

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy