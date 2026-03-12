Iran Oil Blockade Triggers Global Financial Crisis, an interview with Mitch Vexler

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If a major oil route shuts down, the shockwave could hit far beyond energy markets. Losing a large share of global oil flow could pressure Europe, disrupt supply chains, and trigger financial stress across interconnected markets. In a world built on energy dependency, even one geopolitical flashpoint can threaten global stability.
#EnergyCrisis #GlobalEconomy #OilMarkets #Geopolitics #FinancialRisk #SupplyChain
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