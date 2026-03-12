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Iran Oil Blockade Triggers Global Financial Crisis, an interview with Mitch Vexler
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If a major oil route shuts down, the shockwave could hit far beyond energy markets. Losing a large share of global oil flow could pressure Europe, disrupt supply chains, and trigger financial stress across interconnected markets. In a world built on energy dependency, even one geopolitical flashpoint can threaten global stability.


#EnergyCrisis #GlobalEconomy #OilMarkets #Geopolitics #FinancialRisk #SupplyChain


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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