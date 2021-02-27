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Game Theory of Hydroxychloroquine, YOUR HEALTH vs Leftist Media and Orange Man Bad at cost to YOU
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20 views • February 27, 2021
The leftist media, CNN, MSNBC are all firmly against Hydroxychloroquine, primarily because President Donald Trump is in favor. Do you think that The media would be so rapidly against the drug should Trump have not touted its possibilities?
This video is a quick evaluation of the game theory for your own personal health of taking the medication versus listening to the fearful media. A cost benefit analysis of #Hydroxychloroquine.
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
#KevinSorbo #SocialMedia #cancelCulture
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This video is a quick evaluation of the game theory for your own personal health of taking the medication versus listening to the fearful media. A cost benefit analysis of #Hydroxychloroquine.
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
#KevinSorbo #SocialMedia #cancelCulture
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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