Episode 550 June 7 2026 WHO Calls for Digital Health Wallet

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The World Health Organization is
wanting a Global Digital Health Wallet.
Should that be ringing alarm bells off in your head? YES, it should! This is another
sobering reality check! Hold the faith!
I love ya'll. Thank you for watching. Love TL
https://reclaimthenet.org/who-pushes-digital-health-wallet
https://www.who.int/news/item/23-03-2026-who-and-partners-launch-new-initiative-to-expand-use-of-digital-health-wallets
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-06-06/congo-ebola-cases-jump-as-cdc-warns-outbreak-could-be-among-largest-ever?embedded-checkout=true
https://www.npr.org/2026/06/05/nx-s1-5848082/ebola-virus-cdc-outbreak-democratic-republic-congo-uganda
https://www.gastroenterologyadvisor.com/news/from-ai-to-wearables-who-outlines-global-plan-for-digital-health-tools/
https://www.military.com/dod-officially-drops-180-faiths-from-militarys-recognized-religion-list
https://www.nytimes.com/2026/06/05/us/pentagon-religions-faith-military.html
https://www.deseret.com/politics/2026/06/06/lee-and-curtis-question-new-pentagon-religious-affiliation-for-latter-day-saints-mormons/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/pentagon-drops-180-faiths-militarys-recognized-religions-list
https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=327617
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