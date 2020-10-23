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Discussion on word surname, Christain name, the real meaning, from the bible with Proffessor Truth
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14 views • October 23, 2020
I have surnamed thee Isaiah 45v4
Isa 45:4 For JacobH3290 my servant's sake,H4616 H5650 and IsraelH3478 mine elect,H972 I have even calledH7121 thee by thy name:H8034 I have surnamedH3655 thee, though thou hast notH3808 knownH3045 me.
Isa 45:4 For JacobH3290 my servant's sake,H4616 H5650 and IsraelH3478 mine elect,H972 I have even calledH7121 thee by thy name:H8034 I have surnamedH3655 thee, though thou hast notH3808 knownH3045 me.
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