Why was Bishop Emmanuel STABBED? & Ben Affleck's child turns TRANS
Published Yesterday

Assyrian Orthodox Bishop and TikTok sensation Mar Mari Emmanuel was stabbed by an alleged radical Muslim extremist who shouted “Allahu Akbar” during a violent assault at the bishop’s Assyrian Orthodox church in Australia. Radical extremist ideologies are gripping every area of society today, with attacks turning violent. Even more violence is being done to children, especially through the transgender agenda. Hollywood A-list star Ben Affleck just revealed that his child has become ‘transgender’ in an announcement that has shocked the entertainment industry. The West is becoming ever more violent. Have we reached a breaking point?

Thought Police: Home Visit For UK Man Who Expressed Anger Online About Sydney Bishop Being Stabbed by Islamist

https://www.theburningplatform.com/2024/04/19/thought-police-home-visit-for-uk-man-who-expressed-anger-online-about-sydney-bishop-being-stabbed-by-islamist/



