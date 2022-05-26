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ACTIVISM MAKES USELESS PEOPLE FEEL IMPORTANT
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10 views • May 26, 2022
Our United States Constitution, more specifically, the Bill Of Rights, already spells out the fair treatment of all U.S. citizens regardless of their ethnicity, sexual preference, and economic status. If one chooses to be an activist and their rhetoric calls for anything but the adherence to our founding document, then that activism doesn’t belong in this country.
https://www.azquotes.com/author/13901-Thomas_Sowell/tag/activism
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/gun-control-protests-uvalde-texas-shooting-plan_n_628f1c4fe4b0415d4d812da2?utm_source=ground.news&;utm_medium=referral
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/ACTIVISM-MAKES-USELESS-PEOPLE-FEEL-IMPORTANT-e1j3lne
https://www.azquotes.com/author/13901-Thomas_Sowell/tag/activism
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/gun-control-protests-uvalde-texas-shooting-plan_n_628f1c4fe4b0415d4d812da2?utm_source=ground.news&;utm_medium=referral
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/ACTIVISM-MAKES-USELESS-PEOPLE-FEEL-IMPORTANT-e1j3lne
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