FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Micah 6:8; 7:18-20, The LORD's Requirements, 20220213

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Micah 6:8; 7:18-20, 20220213

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You, JEHOVAH SHAMMAH, the LORD GOD who is EVERYWHERE for granting me Your Divine Promises that pertain to life and godliness through the Atoning Blood sacrifice of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ.

Heavenly Father, through Your Holy Ghost’s enlightenment:

8 You have shown Your Saints, what is good, life, and blessing; and what do You require of us in return, Glorious Father but that each of us would repent of our sins, do justly, love compassion, obey, and walk humbly with You, JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD our SHEPHERD?

18 Who is a GOD like You, our EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD, pardoning iniquity and passing over the transgression of the remnant of Your heritage? JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD our RIGHTEOUSNESS, You do not retain Your anger forever, because You delight in mercy.

As is Your loving-kindness nature, 19 JEHOVAH MEKADDESH, the LORD our SANCTIFIER, Your daily morning compassions have already been showered upon us, and because of our union with our LORD Jesus Christ, You have already subdued our iniquities. You have cast all our sins into the depths of the sea.

20 You gave Truth to Father Jacob and Mercy to Father Abraham, which You swore to our Fathers from the days of old.

Thank you, JEHOVAH SHALOM, the LORD our PEACE, for Your everlasting Promises to Your Saints, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Micah 6:8; 7:18-20 personalized NKJV)

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